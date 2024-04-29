Temperature soars to season's highest at 43°C in Chuadanga

Chuadanga once again recorded the country's highest temperature this season at 43 degrees Celsius (°C) at 3pm today (29 April), according to data from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Earlier on 26 April, Chuadanga recorded the season's highest temperature at 42.7°C.

Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, the temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius, inching closer to 43°C today.

Amid the heatwave, classes of all government primary schools were declared closed till Thursday.

So far, unofficially 35 people across the country have died due to suspected heat stroke till Sunday.