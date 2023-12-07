2 children ran over by bus in Cox's Bazar

Two siblings lost their lives when a bus ran over them on Thursday morning at Dulahazara in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The victims, Abdur Rahman, 8, and Saba, 6, were identified as brother-sister from Malumghat in Chakaria Upazila.

The accident occurred around 8:00am when the Chattogram-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Cox's Bazar ran over the two children while they were crossing the road, leaving them dead, said Iqbal Bahar, officer-in-charge of Malumghat Highway Police Station.

The accident prompted a public outcry, causing disruptions in traffic flow between 8-9 am. However, swift actions by law enforcement subsequently restored normalcy in the area.

Police recovered the bodies and seized the bus.