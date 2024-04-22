Faridpur road crash killing 15 resulted from bus driver's exhaustion after prolonged Eid duty: Report

The probe committee investigating the tragic road crash in Faridpur last week, which claimed 15 lives, has underscored driver fatigue and drowsiness resulting from extended Eid duties as one of the primary factors contributing to the incident, among four identified reasons.

The seven-member probe committee, headed by the Additional District Magistrate Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, was formed on the day of the accident to investigate the incident. They submitted the report to Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar last night (21 April).

Ali Siddiqui said the committee found three other reasons for the collision: the excessive speed of the two vehicles involved (bus and pickup), braking in their lane while on the highway, and the presence of an autorickshaw on the highway.

RAB arrested the bus driver involved in the accident on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Lt Commander KM Shaikh Akhtar, company commander of CPC-3, RAB-10 in Faridpur.

On 16 April, 15 people died in a bus-pickup van collision on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur.

"The accident occurred when a Unique Paribahan bus heading to Jashore from Dhaka collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction in the Diknagar area of Faridpur's Kanaipur upazila around 8am," said Md Morshed Alam, superintendent of Faridpur Police.