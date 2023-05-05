Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19

Bushra Afrin, who became Bangladesh's first chief heat officer, has been infected with Covid-19.

Mokbul Hossain, the public relations officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

On Friday (5 May) afternoon, she was diagnosed following a Covid-19 test.

Maqbool said Bushra, also the daughter of Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam, took a test after falling ill. She had a mild cough and weakness.

Bushra is currently self-isolating at home and undergoing treatment.

He said she had asked for everyone's prayers.

Bushra became the first chief heat officer in Asia after being appointed by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation, which is a climate-change private organisation.

She was named the chief heat officer for Dhaka North.