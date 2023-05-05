Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19

Bushra Afrin, who became Bangladesh's first chief heat officer, has been infected with Covid-19.

Mokbul Hossain, the public relations officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

On Friday (5 May) afternoon, she was diagnosed following a Covid-19 test.

Maqbool said Bushra, also the daughter of Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam, took a test after falling ill. She had a mild cough and weakness. 

Bushra is currently self-isolating at home and undergoing treatment. 

He said she had asked for everyone's prayers. 

Bushra became the first chief heat officer in Asia after being appointed by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation, which is a climate-change private organisation. 

She was named the chief heat officer for Dhaka North.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 / Bushra Afreen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

12h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

12h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

11h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

11h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1d | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

7h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022