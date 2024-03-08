4 years of Covid: Post-recovery complications linger on

Riaz Uddin, a private sector employee, endured a challenging battle with Covid-19 in June 2021, requiring six days in the ICU and multiple steroid injections. One year after recovery, he continued to face the aftermath, which affected his hip bones. And now, he is preparing for hip replacement surgery in New Delhi, which would set him back approximately Tk18 lakh.

In another case, Kutub Uddin Jashim, a private sector employee, contracted Covid-19 in June 2020 and remained Covid positive for 8 days. Although he did not experience complications during the infection, he developed Asthma from a lung infection soon after his recovery. Now he requires daily usage of inhaler and other medications as it becomes difficult to breathe if medications are skipped.

The country's first coronavirus patient was identified on 8 March 2020. Since then, 2,048,798 patients have been detected. Till now, as per the official numbers, a total of 29,491 people have died in Bangladesh and more than 20 lakh have recovered.

However, many of those who have recovered are still suffering from various long-term complications, like Riaz and Jashim.

According to doctors, the lingering effects of the virus extend beyond physical health, impacting mental well-being as well. Recovered patients are now fighting with various diseases including weakness, forgetfulness, and asthma.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University said, "Many post-Covid individuals face issues such as forgetfulness, fatigue, and sleep disturbances but there is no cure for these problems.

"To get rid of these complications, you should read books, listen to music, reduce your thoughts, and involve yourself in social activities."

Moreover, a study conducted by the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) found an increase in diabetes cases among individuals previously admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. Approximately 10 individuals per thousand, who did not have diabetes before, are now diagnosed with diabetes after recovering from Covid-19 each month. Even those previously managing diabetes with medication now have to take insulin.

Dr Farzana Afroze, associate scientist at icddr,b, told TBS that the study was conducted on 362 patients who were either hospitalised or treated at home during the Covid outbreak. "A total of three subsequent physical follow-ups were conducted at one month, three months and five months after recovery from Covid. Through these follow-ups, we detected the health issues they still have, which were present before they got infected with Covid."

"We followed up again at 9 months, 18 months and 24 months after recovery from Covid. The study was completed last year and we will publish the report next month after data analysis," she added.

Corona infection 'on the rise'

Bangladesh is experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and health experts attribute this increase to the emergence of the JN.1 variant. Corona's positivity rate in the country was 8.04% on 6 March, which was below 5% even in the beginning of January this year..

Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, told The Business Standard, "Although this variant poses a lower risk of mortality, it spreads rapidly. So hygiene practices should be followed. People must wear masks and wash their hands."

Public Health expert Dr M Mushtuq Hossain told TBS, "The National Committee for Corona Control has recommended vaccination and wearing of masks for vulnerable people. In order to prevent corona, medical service centres should maintain social distance and provide treatment in accordance with hygiene rules."

The health department started giving vaccines in 9 centres of the capital since 21 January. While vaccination efforts are underway, there is a noticeable decline in public interest.

Health authorities report that, in the last two months, only 72 individuals received their first dose, 87 received the second dose, 518 received the third dose, and 3,455 individuals were vaccinated with the fourth dose.