Smokers’ death rate from Covid in Bangladesh 3 times higher than non-smokers: Study

The Covid-19 mortality rate among smokers was three times higher compared to the death toll of infected non-smokers during the pandemic in Bangladesh, a new study finds.

Besides, the death toll of smokeless tobacco consumers who contracted the virus was more than twice compared to the death rate of non-smokers.

Findings of the study, "The Relationship between Smoking and Covid-19 Outcomes in Terms of Morbidity and Mortality in Bangladesh," conducted by the non-profit social development organisation Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, were unveiled at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital today (28 March).

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana was present as special guest with Prof Dr Md Abdul Aziz, chairman of Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing, in the chair.

As per the findings, in Bangladesh, the mortality rate during the Covid-19 pandemic was 6.6% among smokers, 4.4% among smokeless tobacco consumers, and 2.1% among non-smokers.

The study was conducted from 12 June 2020 to 29 December 2021 on 1,607 patients out of 1,27,071 service recipients of Covid-19 Telehealth Service Centre of the Ministry of Health.

Presenting the findings, lead researcher of the study, public health expert Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed said the study was conducted on the association of smoking, second-hand smoke and smokeless tobacco with mortality and morbidity of Covid-19.

He said during the pandemic, smokers who were infected with coronavirus had a 73% higher risk of death compared to non-smokers, and those who had quit smoking had a 27% higher risk.

Those exposed to second-hand smoke were at 40% higher risk of death from Covid-19 infection, while smokeless tobacco consumers were at 36% higher risk of death from the virus.

As per the findings, among the factors associated with high mortality of Covid-19 are diabetes mellitus (type-2), hypertension, kidney problems, insomnia and cardiovascular problems.

To prevent tobacco use in Bangladesh, the study recommended ensuring a 100% tobacco smoke-free environment in public places, workplaces and public transport, increasing the price of tobacco products, banning tobacco promotions, and strengthening the existing provisions of the Tobacco Control Act.