Teacher arrested for shooting student in classroom during argument over viva class

Crime

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 09:36 pm

Dr Raihan Sharif. Photo: Collected
Dr Raihan Sharif. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested a teacher of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College for reportedly shooting a student in the classroom today (4 March).

The arrestee, Dr Raihan Sharif, was apprehended from the medical college at around 5:00pm for shooting third year student Arafat Abir Tomal in his right leg, Additional Superintendent of Sirajganj Police Abdul Hannan told The Business Standard.

The victim is currently hospitalised at the medical college.

"The accused teacher was arrested and taken to the police station. The teacher shot the student with an illegal pistol. Because of this, a separate case will be filed against him under the Arms Act," he said.

According to witnesses, Raihan Sharif pulled out a pistol and opened fire at Tomal during an argument between the teacher and students during a viva class.

Amirul Hossain Chowdhury, principal of Shaheed M Mansoor Ali Medical College, said the process of taking legal action against the teacher is underway.

Sirajganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Arifur Rahman Mondal said the police are working to reduce the tension in the campus. The incident is being investigated.

