Gunmen attack police-army joint checkpost in Alikadam

TBS Report:
05 April, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 03:21 am

There was a gunfight between the two sides for some time. No casualties have been reported yet. We are on alert, Alikadam Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tabidur Rahman said

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Gunmen have attacked a joint police and army checkpost in Bandarban's Alikadam,.

Confirming the matter to the Business Standard, Alikadam Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tabidur Rahman, said, "The gunmen attacked around 1:00am today (5 April) at the Dim Pahar area by breaking through the joint checkpost by driving a vehicle.

"At that time, the police and army personnel present at the checkpost fired at them."

"There was a gunfight between the two sides for some time. No casualties have been reported yet. We are on alert," the OC added.

Earlier on Thursday, at around 8:30pm, there was a gunfight between the law enforcers and armed robbers in Thanchi bazaar area. When the firing started in Thanchi bazaar and surrounding areas, BGB and army joined the police. Later, the firing stopped after an hour.

Bandarban / Alikadam / Shooting / bangladdesh

