Man shot in Sydney's Bondi after reports of stabbings, police say

World+Biz

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm

Related News

Man shot in Sydney's Bondi after reports of stabbings, police say

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital

Reuters
13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 02:30 pm
A person in protective face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person in protective face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday after reports of multiple people stabbed, police said, as media reported hundreds had been evacuated.

"People are urged to avoid the area," New South Wales Police said in a statement. "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 pm (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson told Reuters that eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside. 

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired. 

"Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets," one witness said.

The other said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

An eyewitness told ABC the attacker had been shot by a police officer.

"If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage," said the man, who did not give his name. "She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree."

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area. 

Top News

australia / Sydney / Shooting / stabbing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

19h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

21h | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

21h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

16h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

18h | Videos
Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

Shathira Jakir Jesy, an ICC panel umpire, reminisces about her Eid memories with TBS

17h | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos