Man held with 3.5kg gold worth Tk3cr at Dhaka airport

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested a man and seized 3.498 kilograms (kg) of gold from his possession at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital on Friday night.

The arrested was identified as M Masud Islam who came to Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Emirates Airlines.

"On a tip-off, the officials detained Masud and searched his body. A total of 28 gold bars, a gold coin/medal were recovered from his possession at that time," Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Farhana Begum said.

The total worth of the seized gold is approximately Tk3.14 crore, she said.

"He was handed over to the airport police after a case was filed against him in this regard," the official added.