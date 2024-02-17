64 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat Airport

Authorities at Shah Amanat International Airport seized 64 pieces of gold bars from a passenger arriving on Oman Air flight WY 311.

The flight, which landed at approximately 8:50pm on Friday (16 February), initiated a search operation by customs officials stationed at the airport.

Confirming the seizure to The Business Standard, the Director of Shah Amanat International Airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said the operation was conducted based on undisclosed intelligence.

During the search officers uncovered the cache of gold bars concealed within the airport premises. The total weight of the seized gold bars approximated 7.5 kilograms.

"This is a significant interception and underscores the vigilance of our customs and intelligence officers," stated Group Captain Taslim Ahmed.

"Necessary measures are being taken to investigate further into the matter," he added.

Further details regarding the identity of the passenger and potential motives behind the smuggling attempt have yet to be disclosed.