Air Arabia passenger detained with 450 grams of gold at Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 05:27 pm

The gold was recovered from Md Nezam Uddin, passenger of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah at 7:35am on Sunday (17 March). Photo: Courtesy
The gold was recovered from Md Nezam Uddin, passenger of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah at 7:35am on Sunday (17 March). Photo: Courtesy

The National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered powdered gold, weighing about 450 grams, from a passenger at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

The gold was recovered from Md Nezam Uddin, passenger of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah at 7:35am on Sunday (17 March).

A senior officer of the NSI posted at the airport told The Business Standard that the gold – worth about Tk39.85 lakh – has been handed over to airport customs.

The gold was crushed and wrapped with tape, and hidden inside the passenger’s bag. Nezam usually transports the goods of the baggage party, said an NSI official. Photo: Courtesy
The gold was crushed and wrapped with tape, and hidden inside the passenger's bag. Nezam usually transports the goods of the baggage party, said the official.

Preparations are underway to file a criminal case against him by the Airport Customs at the Patenga Model Police Station, the NSI official added.

 

