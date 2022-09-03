GM Quader’s mobile phone snatched in Dhaka airport area

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader's mobile phone was snatched while he was talking over the phone in his car in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area on Wednesday night (31 August 31).

Police said that the Jatiya Party leader was returning home around 11pm. He rolled down the glass of his car as the air conditioner was not working. A young man snatched his phone while he was talking over it and fled the scene.

The car was moving slowly during the incident, said Airport Police Station's Inspector (Investigation) Aslam Uddin.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, he added.