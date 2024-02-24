Govt to blame for division in Jatiyo Party: GM Quader 

GM Quader speaking at an event in Dhaka celebrating his birthday this afternoon (24 February). Photo: TBS

The government is to blame for the divisions in the Jatiyo Party (JaPa), chairman of the party GM Quader alleged today (24 February).

"Whenever we try to do politics independently, divisions are created among us. The government does this. Our greed and temptation also play a role in it," he said while speaking at an event in Dhaka celebrating his birthday this afternoon (24 February).

Calling on all party leaders to engage in the politics of JaPa only, he warned that those who do the politics in other parties should be expelled.

"I have seen how dirty politics can be during the 7 January election. The language movement was meant to eliminate discrimination, but it seems to be on the rise. The government has created even more discrimination in the country.

"We must move forward to build a discrimination-free society based on the spirit of Amar Ekushey," he said.

"We had the power to do significant negotiations. Since 2014, we have lost that power. We have now become tamed by the ruling political party," he added.

"This election was a big test for us. Many are currently expressing different opinions and evaluating it diversely. However, the appropriate time for evaluation has not arrived yet."

People will soon understand the reasons behind our participation in this election," GM Quader said.