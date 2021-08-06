DB detains film director Chayanika Chowdhury 

Crime

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:33 pm

Related News

DB detains film director Chayanika Chowdhury 

Chayanika Chowdhury is a close associate of actor Pori Moni

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:33 pm
DB detains film director Chayanika Chowdhury 

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained television drama and film director Chayanika Chowdhury, a close associate of actor Pori Moni, on Friday.

She has been taken to the office of Detective Branch at Minto road just after she left a talk show on Somoy TV in the capital.

Nazmul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of DB Cyber and Special Crime, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"Pori Moni revealed the name of a female director during her interrogation. After their face-to-face interrogation, DB will verify whether the director was Chayanika," said a DB official.

However, allegations against the female director were not cleared by the law enforcers immediately.

Meanwhile, DB police have picked up Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy. Chayanika and Jimmy are being interrogated in a face-to-face position. 

Pori Moni involved in unethical business: Cops

Earlier in the day, DB Joint Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid told reporters that one of Pori Moni's female assistants and her costume designer Jimmy would be arrested in connection with her involvement in the unethical business. 

However, the official did not disclose the name of the female assistant. 

Chayanika Chowdhury directed a film called Bishwoshundori last year in which Pori Moni played the lead role.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chayanika Chowdhury  / DB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income