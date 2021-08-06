DB detains film director Chayanika Chowdhury 

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained television drama and film director Chayanika Chowdhury, a close associate of actor Pori Moni, on Friday.

She has been taken to the office of Detective Branch at Minto road just after she left a talk show on Somoy TV in the capital.

Nazmul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of DB Cyber and Special Crime, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"Pori Moni revealed the name of a female director during her interrogation. After their face-to-face interrogation, DB will verify whether the director was Chayanika," said a DB official.

However, allegations against the female director were not cleared by the law enforcers immediately.

Meanwhile, DB police have picked up Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy. Chayanika and Jimmy are being interrogated in a face-to-face position.

Earlier in the day, DB Joint Commissioner Harun Ur Rashid told reporters that one of Pori Moni's female assistants and her costume designer Jimmy would be arrested in connection with her involvement in the unethical business.

However, the official did not disclose the name of the female assistant.

Chayanika Chowdhury directed a film called Bishwoshundori last year in which Pori Moni played the lead role.