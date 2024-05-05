Milton used to cut off children's fingers at his charity home: DB

Crime

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:01 pm

Related News

Milton used to cut off children's fingers at his charity home: DB

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 04:01 pm
Child &amp; Old Age Care Chairman Milton Samadder. Photo: Facebook
Child & Old Age Care Chairman Milton Samadder. Photo: Facebook

Milton Samadder – who was arrested over falsifying death certificates – used to cut off fingers of the proteges, including autistic and mentally-challenged children, at his charity home "Child and Old Age Care", Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid said today (5 May).

"We recovered sharp blades and knives from the operation theatre [at the charity home] following his confession," Harun Or Rashid told reporters at his Minto Road office in the capital.

The DB chief further said, "He was a psychopath. He used to take drugs. In that state, Milton used to make the mentally-challenged and autistic children pose like monkeys and made fun of them. He used to attack them with sharp blades and knives whenever they tried to make a buzz or complained about something. That is a heinous crime." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Yesterday, Milton's wife was called to the DB office for interrogation.

Milton Samadder: A ‘humanitarian’ now faces barrage of accusations

"Afterwards," the DB chief said, "We got to know that they live a lavish life off of people's donation to the charity home."

"Milton also beat up anyone who tried to get updates of the proteges or about their donations.

"How could this be the face of a humanitarian? He is a psychopath," Harun said, adding that Milton only posed as a humanitarian for money.

"We got traces of several bank accounts of his. He received around Tk1.5 crore in just a few days."

Now Milton Samaddar's wife called for interrogation to DB office

Milton Samadder, a social media figure with more than 16 million Facebook followers, was apprehended by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 1 May. 

The arrest was made in connection with alleged falsification of death certificates for around 835 individuals associated with his charity home "Child and Old Age Care" in the capital.

Harun said, "Milton confessed to us that he didn't bury 900 people. He only buried 135 bodies. He exaggerated the figure to get more donations. He didn't even spend the money he used to get from various people as donations. And he didn't send proteges to hospitals nor did he ever inform the police regarding someone's death."

Top News

Milton Samadder / DB / charity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

3h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

3h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

7h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

13m | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

1h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

3h | Videos
Americans are drowning in rumours

Americans are drowning in rumours

4h | Videos