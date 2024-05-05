Milton used to cut off children's fingers at his charity home: DB

Milton Samadder – who was arrested over falsifying death certificates – used to cut off fingers of the proteges, including autistic and mentally-challenged children, at his charity home "Child and Old Age Care", Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid said today (5 May).

"We recovered sharp blades and knives from the operation theatre [at the charity home] following his confession," Harun Or Rashid told reporters at his Minto Road office in the capital.

The DB chief further said, "He was a psychopath. He used to take drugs. In that state, Milton used to make the mentally-challenged and autistic children pose like monkeys and made fun of them. He used to attack them with sharp blades and knives whenever they tried to make a buzz or complained about something. That is a heinous crime."

Yesterday, Milton's wife was called to the DB office for interrogation.

"Afterwards," the DB chief said, "We got to know that they live a lavish life off of people's donation to the charity home."

"Milton also beat up anyone who tried to get updates of the proteges or about their donations.

"How could this be the face of a humanitarian? He is a psychopath," Harun said, adding that Milton only posed as a humanitarian for money.

"We got traces of several bank accounts of his. He received around Tk1.5 crore in just a few days."

Milton Samadder, a social media figure with more than 16 million Facebook followers, was apprehended by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on 1 May.

The arrest was made in connection with alleged falsification of death certificates for around 835 individuals associated with his charity home "Child and Old Age Care" in the capital.

Harun said, "Milton confessed to us that he didn't bury 900 people. He only buried 135 bodies. He exaggerated the figure to get more donations. He didn't even spend the money he used to get from various people as donations. And he didn't send proteges to hospitals nor did he ever inform the police regarding someone's death."