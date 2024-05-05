Milton's wife can't avoid responsibility of her husband’s misdeeds: DB chief

Milton Samaddar's wife Mithu Haldar was aware of her husband's activities and she cannot avoid responsibility in any way for his misdeeds, Chief of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid said today (5 May).

"Though Milton's wife claimed that she was not involved in activities relating to funds collected for the foundation and bank accounts," said the DB chief while talking to reporters at his office on Sunday.

"I believe that Milton collected money from different sources in the name of the so-called service of humanity and embezzled the money. He neither provided any service to the elderly people nor sent them to any physician for treatment purposes," he said.

Milton's wife also claimed herself as a nurse of the foundation, said Harun, adding, "Why did she not protest or inform the police? After interrogating Mithu, it seems that she cannot avoid responsibility."

Regarding the alleged torture by Milton on elderly people at the shelter home, Mithu told DB that it just wasn't true.

Asked about the source of Tk2 crore in Milton's bank account, Mithu said her husband did not engage her in his work as she is a government service holder.

Ruling out the allegation against Milton of burying 900 people, Milton's wife said the exact number is 135. He used to raise the number in a bid to get sympathy or money from people but he did not keep any document regarding death.

However, Milton did not inform any hospital, police station or relatives of the victim after the death of the inmates, said the DB Chief.

A remand petition was filed again and if it is approved, Milton will be interrogated again, he said.

Milton Samaddar was arrested by DB in a case over alleged death certificate forgery Wednesday. Later, Milton's wife Mithu was called for interrogation to the DB office in the capital's Mintoo Road on Saturday.