Now Milton Samaddar's wife called for interrogation to DB office

Crime

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 12:24 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The wife of care home Child & Old Age Care Chairman Milton Samaddar, who was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) in a case over alleged death certificate forgery Wednesday, was called for interrogation to the DB office in the capital's Mintoo Road on Saturday.

Harun-or-Rashid, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and DB Chief, said this while replying to a question from reporters at his office in Dhaka.

Milton's wife Mithu Halder was called to the DB office this afternoon over various irregularities and corruption against her husband and she will be interrogated, he said.

Arrestee Milton is now on three-day remand and would be quizzed on the allegations brought against him, the DB officer said.

The DB chief asked how Milton earned money using social media and those who helped him will also be identified and interrogated.

DB police arrested Milton from Mirpur area of Dhaka on Wednesday.

This followed a storm of criticism and discussion triggered by an April investigative report published in a daily newspaper.

The report claimed that Milton, who had been recognized for his public service through various awards, was allegedly involved in significant wrongdoing. While his social media profile publicized his work in building an old age home for the helpless and providing shelter to the homeless, more sinister allegations have surfaced.

Allegations included the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court placed him on a three-day remand after the DB police produced him with a prayer for seven-day remand.

Milton Samaddar / DB / Bangladesh

