No one will be spared involved in Milton's wrongdoings: DB chief

Child &amp; Old Age Care Chairman Milton Samadder. Photo: Facebook
Child & Old Age Care Chairman Milton Samadder. Photo: Facebook

No one will be spared involved in the wrongdoing of Milton Samadder, founder of charity organisation 'Child and Old Age Care', Harun-or-Rashid, additional commissioner and chief of the Detective Branch said today (6 May).

"We are investigating all the allegations against Milton Samadder and no one associated with him will be spared," he told reporters at a press conference at Minto Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.

He also said Milton used to earn money by making videos with those staying in his Old Age Care but he did not spend this money on them.

Milton had many associates across the country who brought sick children, and old and paralysed people to his Child and Old Age Care Centre, he added.

The relatives of those people abandoned them and taking this opportunity, Milton did not inform the police station when someone died and did not take them to the hospital for treatment, the DB chief said.

"Hopefully, we will get more information from him," he said.

DB police arrested Milton from Mirpur area of Dhaka on Wednesday.

This followed a storm of criticism and discussion triggered by an investigative report published in a daily newspaper.

The report claimed that Milton, who had been recognized for his public service through various awards, was allegedly involved in significant wrongdoing. While his social media profile publicised his work in building an old age home for the helpless and providing shelter to the homeless, more sinister allegations have surfaced.

Allegations included the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

