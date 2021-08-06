Pori Moni involved in unethical business: Cops

Crime

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 05:31 pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni was involved in unethical business behind her film career, according to police.

Her female assistant along with costume designer Jimmy will be arrested in this connection, said Harun Ur Rashid, joint commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police while talking to reporters. 

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house. 

Later, based on Pori Moni's information, RAB conducted another raid at Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj's residence at Banani area on Wednesday night.

Pori Moni recently made the headlines after accusing businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood of trying to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club.

Police subsequently arrested Nasir, also a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the Dhallywood actress who is now on bail.

