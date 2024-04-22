DB to interrogate former Bangladesh Technical Board chairman over certificate forgery

A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid speaking to the media. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Police will interrogate Ali Akbar Khan, former chairman of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), in a case filed over certificate forgery.

"We summoned him to the DB office tomorrow [23 April] for quizzing. If Ali Akbar Khan is found to be involved with the certificate forgery he will also be arrested," DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid said at a press conference at the DMP media centre today (22 April).

Ali Akbar Khan was made OSD (officer on special duty) on Sunday after detectives found evidence of financial transactions between his wife Sehela Parveen and a gang involved in forging certificates.

A team of Detective Branch of police recently raided a fake certificate manufacturing factory in the city's Mirpur area and arrested two people from there.

In the raid's aftermath, Shahela Parveen, 54, the wife of Ali Akbar Khan, chairman of the Technical Education Board, was arrested from Uttara on Saturday, the DB chief said.

Earlier on April 1, DB arrested BTEB system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and his accomplice Faisal and recovered hundreds of fake certificates, mark sheets, registration cards, admit cards, and original certificates, blank copies of mark sheets stolen from BTEB.

A case was filed against them under the Cyber Security Act the next day.

Based on their information, the law enforcers arrested Sanjida Akhter Koli, director of Gorai Survey Institute, from Kushtia on April 5.