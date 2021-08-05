Pori Moni on 4-day remand in drugs case

A Dhaka court has granted a 4-day remand against actor Shamsunnahar Smrity alias Pori Moni in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

Police sought seven-day remand after producing Pori Moni and Raj Multimedia owner Nazrul Islam Raj and his two associates before the court.

However, the court passed a 4-day remand order against Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam Dipu each, while hearing on the remand plea against Raj and his associate Shobuj is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Pori Moni is being taken to the office of the Detective Branch of police as the case against her has been handed over to the DB branch.

Pori Moni was sued in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act while Raj and his associates Ashraful Islam Dipu and Sabuj Ali were sued in two cases filed under Narcotics Control Act and Pornography Control Act with Banani Police Station.

RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday evening. A RAB sting operation found a huge amount of illegal foreign liquor, narcotics and other illegal substances at Pori Moni and Raj's residence.

In a RAB press brief earlier today, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said that Pori Moni used to host regular parties at her home, where Raj and his syndicate supplied foreign liquor and various types of drugs.

According to RAB, Md Nazrul Islam Raj and his associates Islam Dipu and Sabuj Ali ran an illegal narcotics supply syndicate comprising 10-12 individuals. They were helped in this by Shariful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and Masudul Islam alias Jisan.

This syndicate used to host DJ parties in high-end areas in the city, including Pori Moni's residence, where they would supply these illegal substances using the parties as a cover.