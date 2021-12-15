Cumilla councillor murder: Another accused gives confessional statement

Another named accused in the case filed over the murder of Cumilla ward councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel and his aide has confessed to his crimes before a Cumilla court.

The accused – 29-year-old Md Nizam alias Pichhi Nizam – was produced before the court on Wednesday night.

Judge Shahen Ara Akter of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Cognizance Court recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Parimal Das, sub-inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Cumilla police.

"Nizam today confessed that he directly took part in the assassination and fired shots targetting the victims."

Later, he was sent back to jail.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have arrested one more member of the hit squad that took out Sohel and his aide.

Md Nishat, 25, who was arrested on Monday night, has been placed in a three-day remand.

On Sunday, two more accused, Sohel, 28 and Md Saimon, 30, gave confessional statements to a Cumilla court.

On 22 November, a group of seven or eight armed miscreants shot and killed Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel, and one of his associates, 60-year old Haripad Shaha.

Sohel was found shot dead, having nine bullets on different parts of his body, at a rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30pm. Haripad Saha was fired during an attempt to save Sohel.

Later, the brother of the slain councillor, Syed Muhammad Rumon, filed a lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night accusing a total of 21 people.

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown individuals, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made the prime accused.

So far, total 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and three were killed in reported gunfights with law enforcers.

