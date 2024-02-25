Double life sentence for man who abducted and raped teenager

Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 03:02 pm

Related News

Double life sentence for man who abducted and raped teenager

UNB
25 February, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 03:02 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Natore court on Sunday sentenced a youth to two life terms in prison for abducting and raping a schoolgirl in Naldanga upazila of Natore.

The convict is Hafizul Islam.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim passed the verdict.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also fined the convict Tk 40,000 and ordered him to pay the same to the victim; he will have to serve 60 years in prison.

Public Prosecutor Sirajul Islam said Hafiz and his accomplices abducted and raped a seventh-grader at Bangalkholshi High School in Naldanga upazila on 13 September 2019.

Later, after the victim's father, Asmat Mandal, filed a case, police rescued the victim from Jashore and arrested him.

Crime

crime cases / Crime / abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

4h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

5h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

17h | Videos
Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

2h | Videos
Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

5h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

18h | Videos