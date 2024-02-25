Double life sentence for man who abducted and raped teenager

A Natore court on Sunday sentenced a youth to two life terms in prison for abducting and raping a schoolgirl in Naldanga upazila of Natore.

The convict is Hafizul Islam.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim passed the verdict.

The court also fined the convict Tk 40,000 and ordered him to pay the same to the victim; he will have to serve 60 years in prison.

Public Prosecutor Sirajul Islam said Hafiz and his accomplices abducted and raped a seventh-grader at Bangalkholshi High School in Naldanga upazila on 13 September 2019.

Later, after the victim's father, Asmat Mandal, filed a case, police rescued the victim from Jashore and arrested him.