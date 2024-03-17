Man hacked to death in Dhaka's Mirpur; 1 hurt

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death and another was injured in a clash over an old enmity in Dhaka's Mirpur area on Saturday evening.

The deceased Md Faisal alias Russel is son of Md Shahadat of Murapara area of Mirpur's Section 12.

Injured Rashed is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Sanaullah, a friend of the victim, said that there was an argument between Faisal and Shaheen on Friday about an issue. Saturday(16 March) afternoon, Faisal was singing a song in front of the house of Shaheen where his sister Tanjila was present.

After iftar, 8-10 people led by Tanjila's brother Shaheen and husband Kalu attacked, leaving them injured.

They were first taken to a local hospital. Later, they were transferred to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 8:30 pm where doctors on duty declared Russel dead.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue.

"We are trying to find the reason behind the murder," said Md Zahirul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Pallabi police station.