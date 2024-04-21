3 Transcom Group officials on 3-day remand

A court here today (21 April) placed three officials of Transcom Group on three-day remand each in two separate cases of money embezzlement, occupying property and handing over company shares illegally.

The three remanded officials are- Transcom Group Director of Corporate Finance Abdullah Al Mamun, Manager Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, and Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order, cancelling bail of the three accused.

Investigation officer Inspector Md Kamal Hossain of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) earlier in the day pleaded to place Abdullah Al Mamun on 10-day remand in the case filed with Gulshan Police Station, while he pleaded to place the other two accused on seven-day remand in another case filed with the same police station.

After hearing both the pleas, the court placed the three accused on three-day remand each.

Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman and founder of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman, filed three separate cases with capital's Gulshan Police Station on February 21. Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) later arrested the five accused in the three cases.