Body of 3-year-old recovered in Bagerhat, killer arrested

The police recovered the body of a three-year-old child named Shihab Sheikh near a neighbour's house in Bagerhat's Chitalmari upazila.

The body of the child was recovered from Hijla village of the upazila around 8:30pm on Wednesday (28 February) following which the police arrested Hamim Sheikh, 17, who is the child's neighbour.

The police recovered a pair of pants and sandals of the child from Hamim's house, said Bagerhat Additional Superintendent of Police Md Raselur Rahman.

Upon questioning Hamim admitted to the murder and said he killed Shibab after tying his hands and feet and left his body beside his house, said police.

ASP Md Raselur Rahman said Shihab's body has several injury marks. After completing all legal processes, the child's body has been sent to Bagerhat District Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are investigating if anyone else was involved in the murder and the reason behind the killing, he added.

The parents of the child said, three-year-old Shihab was playing with the neighbourhood children on Wednesday like any other day. When he could not be found in the evening even after micing, locals suspected Hamim Sheikh's movement and searched around his house where they found Shihab's body.

According to the family, at some point the killer Shamim entered the house, tied his hands and feet, killed him after physically torturing him and hid the body near the bathroom.