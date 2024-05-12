Three members of an organ trafficking ring arrested in city

Three members of an organ trafficking ring in the capital’s Dhanmondi area have been arrested on 11 May. Photo: Collected

Three members of an organ trafficking ring in the capital's Dhanmondi area have been arrested, police said.

"The gang allegedly targeted poor families and took them to India with the lure of jobs and later forced them to sell their kidneys by taking them hostages," DMP's Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) KH Mahid Uddin said at a press conference at DMP's media centre today (11 May).

One of the victims, Rabin, recently filed a case with Dhanmondi police station. Then, police busted the gang that allegedly removed kidneys from at least 10 people taking them to India.

The arrestees are Md Raju Howladar, Shahed Uddin, and Md Atahar Hossain Bappi. However, unknown 10/12 people including gang members Md Masum, Shaheen, and Sagar Mostafa are still absconding.

The Additional Commissioner said in April last year, at a tea stall adjacent to a market in Mirpur-10, Robin was talking to a friend about his insolvency. Meanwhile, accused fugitive Masum, sitting next to him, told Robin that he had a business in India and could give him a job there.

"Based on a regular contact, Robin, at one point, agreed to go to India and join the job."

"He was taken to Dhaka's LabAid Hospital in September of last year to undergo a health check-up for a job in India. At the hospital, Robin met Md Raju Howladar, the arrested accused. Later, they arranged an Indian visa for Robin," said KH Mahid Uddin.

In Delhi, absconding accused Shaheen and Sagar received Rabin. They grabbed his passport and detained him in the Faridabad area, the police officer added.

The DMP additional commissioner also said, "Later on 4 March, his kidney was surgically removed at a hospital in Gujarat."

He further said Robin's kidney was later sold to the brokers for around Tk50 lakh. According to the contract, Tk6 lakh were to be paid, but Rabin got Tk3 lakh.

Efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the accused, said Mahid Uddin.

The arrested have been sent to court, he added.