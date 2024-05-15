RAB arrests 2 with firearms from Arsa 'hideout' in Ukhiya

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:03 pm

Further details will be provided at a press conference scheduled at 12pm today

Weapons recovered from Arsa hideout in Ukhiya on 15 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Weapons recovered from Arsa hideout in Ukhiya on 15 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two militants and seized a large number of arms, grenades and rocket shells from a "hideout" of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) adjacent to the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The arrested are - one of Arsa's chief coordinators and commanders Md Shahnur Prakash Master Salim alias Master Salim, 38, and one of his associates Md Riaz, 27, confirmed Commander Mohammad Arafat Islam, director of legal and media wing of RAB headquarters.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal team of the army came to the spot around 11:30am. During the operation they recovered, five rocket shells, three rifles, 10 locally made hand grenades, 13 cocktails, one foreign revolver, nine rounds of pistol ammunition, one LG and three 12 bore cartridges.

Commander Md Arafat Islam said the process of handing over the detainees to Ukhiya police station after filing a case in this regard is ongoing.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

RAB-15 strengthened surveillance activities following recent murders and various terrorist incidents, based on which it was known that Master Salim is currently leading as the head of Arsa in Bangladesh.

"Under his leadership, he is conducting various criminal activities including killing and trying to conduct sabotage activities in Rohingya camps by collecting weapons and ammunition from neighbouring countries," he added.

He said, "On the basis of a tip off, RAB conducted a raid on Arsa's hideout in Lal Pahar area adjacent to the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, around 5am today. Two Arsa militants were arrested with weapons, grenades and rocket shells."

Commander Mohammad Arafat Islam said based on the preliminary investigation it was found that Master Salim entered Bangladesh in 2017 and started living in Camp No. 15 of Ukhiya.

While in Myanmar, he was posted as Arsa zone commander. He also served as the bodyguard of Arsa chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi for two months. After arriving in Bangladesh as a Rohingya refugee in 2017 he rejoined Arsa through Maulvi Akiz. He became involved in various crimes including murders, kidnappings, extortions and conflicts regarding spreading dominance. There are multiple cases against him for various crimes including 3 murder cases. And Riaz is his associate.

He said that 64 people have been brutally killed in 2023 and 16 people have been killed in 2024 by militant groups due to various reasons including spreading dominanance of Rohingya camps.

RAB has arrested 110 Arsa members till now.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

