Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

A Chattogram court has issued an arrest warrant against 5 people including the chairman of Regent Textile Mills Limited, a sister concern of Habib Group, in cheque fraud cases.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sixth Court Judge Mehnaz Rahman passed the order on Sunday (7 August).

The summoned officials are Regent Textile Mills Chairman Yakub Ali, Managing Director Salman Habib and three Directors Yasin Ali, Mashrup Habib, Tanveer Habib.

In October 2021, Hemayetul Islam Chowdhury, the legal officer of IDLC Finance Limited, filed three cases against them over cheque fraud of Tk1.80 crore at the city's Double Mooring police station

Advocate Muhammad Nayeem Bhuiyan, the lawyer for the plaintiff, told The Business Standard, "The court issued summons against the accused. But they did not appear before it. Arrest warrants have been issued against them for not showing respect to the court."

Earlier on 31 July, employees of Regent Textiles Mills Limited, held protests in front of the company's head office in Chattogram demanding their unpaid wages on Sunday.

Around 50 employees staged a sit-in protest at the Love Lane area in the city's Jubilee Road at around 11:45am.