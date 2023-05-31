ANZ Properties rejoinder and our reply

Economy

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:50 pm

ANZ Properties rejoinder and our reply

ANZ Properties Limited has said it is not a sister concern of Habib Group as claimed in a report published in The Business Standard.

In a rejoinder to the report titled "Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt" published on 17 April, the company said, "ANZ Properties is not a member of Habib Group. Besides, ANZ has no record of taking loans worth Tk158 crore from banks. So, there is no question regarding ANZ Properties defaulting any loans."

Our reply

The report was all about Habib Group. The company ANZ Properties mentioned in the report is owned by Habib Group which took loans from various banks and defaulted.

The report was prepared on the basis of information obtained from various bank documents, where comments from creditor banks and ANZ Properties' owner Habib Group were incorporated. The reporter has all the documents related to the report.

The report, however, has no association with any other firm named ANZ Properties or ANZ Properties Limited owned by somebody else.

 

