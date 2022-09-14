Court orders confiscating Habib Group assets for defaulting Tk91 crore in loans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

Court orders confiscating Habib Group assets for defaulting Tk91 crore in loans

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:17 pm
Court orders confiscating Habib Group assets for defaulting Tk91 crore in loans

A Chattogram court has ordered to confiscate properties of Habib Group, an industrial company in Chattogram, in a case filed by Eastern Bank for defaulting payment of Tk91 crore in loans.

Chattogram Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman gave the order on Wednesday (14 September).

According to court sources, Habib Steel Ltd owes Tk91 crore to Eastern Bank's Agrabad branch. So, Eastern Bank filed a case (303/2022) against Habib Group at the Money Loan Court of Chattogram on 5 June this year.

The proprietors of the company – Md Abdul Quader, Yasin Ali and Yakub Ali were made accused in the case.

Rezaul Karim, assistant of the Money Loan Court bench, said that in view of the petition of the plaintiff in the case, the judge ordered to seize 280 Satak (1 Satak = 435.6sq ft) of land owned by Habib Steel in Jahanabad area of Sitakunda.

Earlier on 8 August, the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate (Sixth Court) issued an arrest warrant against five people including the chairman of Habib Group in a case filed by another financial institution.

This arrest warrant has been issued against Chairman Yakub Ali, Managing Director Salman Habib and three directors Yasin Ali, Mashrup Habib, Tanveer Habib of Regent Textile Mills Limited, a company of Habib Group, in three cases filed by IDLC Finance Limited for cheque fraud of Tk180 lakh.

loan default / Habib Group / Eastern Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

6h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

7h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

12h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

30m | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

1h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

2h | Videos
7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka