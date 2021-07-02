4 suspended, 13 sued over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

Crime

TBS Report 
02 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 09:37 pm

4 suspended, 13 sued over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

In the meantime, an investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter

TBS Report 
02 July, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 09:37 pm
4 suspended, 13 sued over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

Four chief prison guards have been suspended while 13 other assistant chief prison guards and prison guards have been sued over the Zoom meeting conducted by Destiny's Managing Director Rafiqul Amin from jail. 

The chief prison guards are Md Yunus Ali Molla, Mir Badiuzzaman, Md Abdus Salam, and Md Anwar Hossain. 

The chief assistant prison guards are Md Jasim Uddin, Saidul Haque Khan, Md Billal Hossain, Ibrahim Kholil, Md Barkat Ullah, Md Enamul Haque, Md Sarwar Hossain, and the prison guards are Mozammel Haque, Jahidul Islam, Amir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Shakil Miah, and Abdul Alam. 

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun confirmed the news on Friday evening. 

In the meantime, an investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter. 

On 31 July 2012, the ACC filed two money laundering cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul Amin. He was accused of not producing the statement of his wealth of Tk18.29 crore.

Later on 28 January last year, a Dhaka court jailed Rafiqul Amin for three years in the case.

 

