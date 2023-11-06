Oman's visa suspension for Bangladeshi nationals likely to be reviewed soon: Bangladesh Embassy in Muscat

Oman's decision to suspend issuing new visas to Bangladeshi nationals is temporary and the country is undertaking a comprehensive review to streamline its foreign labour market, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman.

The statement comes after Oman suspended all types of new visas to Bangladeshi workers coming to Oman, reports the Times of Oman.

"The content of the announcement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) regarding suspension of issuance of visas for Bangladeshi nationals comes after a comprehensive review process being conducted by the relevant Omani authorities to regulate the foreign labour market in line with the needs and stability of Omani labour market to safeguard the rights of both workers and employers in accordance with the labour laws," the embassy said.

"The competent authorities are exerting their sincere efforts and are keen to complete the review process as early as possible to resume visa issuance in accordance with the guidelines and regulations that conclude the review process," it said.

"Oman gives values and deeply appreciates the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriate workforce to the development process and economic growth in Oman. Oman shows its keenness on enhancing bilateral relations with the People's Republic of Bangladesh in a manner that serves the common interests of both countries.

"We reiterate and affirm that the decision announced here is no way and under no circumstances is political in nature rather Oman recalls with utmost respect and gratitude the contributions made and being made by Bangladeshi expatriates while it values the close and brotherly relations with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," it added.

On 31 October, the Royal Oman Police announced the visa suspension with immediate effect without specifying the reason. The Middle Eastern country also suspended converting all tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities.