Md Tareq Mahmud, deputy manager (ground service), helped Anwar Hossain, assistant manager, illegally obtain tickets for Canada, Biman Bangladesh said today in a letter signed by CEO Shafiul Azim.

Biman suspends deputy manager for helping assistant manager flee country

A deputy manager of Bangladesh Biman has been suspended for helping an assistant manager of the airline in fleeing to Canada recently.

Md Tareq Mahmud, deputy manager (ground service), helped Anwar Hossain, assistant manager, illegally obtain tickets for Canada, Biman Bangladesh said today in a letter signed by CEO Shafiul Azim.

"Assistant Manager Md Anwar Hossain secretly left for Canada on flight BG-305 on 24 October without the permission of the administration authorities.

"According to the administrative order (No. 23/2005), after the approval of the branch head, the in-charge of the concerned admin cell is supposed to sign the approval column in the Passage Authority Form.

"But you illegally assisted Anwar Hussain in illegally obtaining the ticket by signing the authorisation column on Toronto's Passage Authority Form for travelling abroad without permission," reads the letter addressed to Tareq.

The letter adds, "Your such activities amount to misconduct and are punishable under Section 55 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Employment) Regulations, 1979.

"In such circumstances, under the powers conferred by Section 58 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Employment) Regulations, 1979, you have been suspended from the employment of Biman Bangladesh Airlines." 

The suspended official will be entitled to severance pay as per the suspension rules.

