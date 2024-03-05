7 DU students suspended for violating discipline

Education

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:22 pm

Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Curzon Hall, one of the symbolic landmarks of DU. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Seven students of Dhaka University (DU) have been suspended for "tarnishing the university's image and engaging in misconduct and indiscipline".

The suspended students are: Jahid Sheikh and Md Shahrin Islam of Ceramics Department, Md Ayazha Islam of Applied Mathematics Department, Mortuza Hasan Khan of Music Department, Md Azim Mahmud Tawsif of History Department, Md Riyad Mal of International Relations Department, and Md Abdul Wahed of Persian Language and Literature Department, reads a statement issued by the university on Tuesday (5 March).

Besides, 60 students have been penalised for various terms for using unfair means in the examination.

Based on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of DU, the decision was taken on Sunday (3 March) at a syndicate meeting presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

According to the statement, the letters of temporary expulsion will be sent to the respective police stations, the students' guardians, and their permanent addresses. The seven expelled students will not be allowed to stay at the university dormitories during the period of their expulsion.

They have also been asked to show cause within seven working days as to why they should not be permanently expelled from the campus for the crimes they have committed.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, and other syndicate members were present at the meeting.

 

