President's APS first attacked suspended ADC Harun: DB chief

DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid speaking at a press conference in his office compound on Tuesday (12 September). Photo: TBS

Additional deputy commissioner Harun Or Rashid, recently suspended following allegations of torturing two Chhatra League (BCL) leaders, "came under attack first", DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid has said.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the DB chief said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun first attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.

The incident of torturing leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League initiated there, he added.

The additional commissioner said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police officer. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could've informed his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of patients inside the hospital, broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, and hit him. I don't know if he has done the right thing or not, but this should be investigated."

The DB chief said, "The whole police force never takes responsibility for any individual's action. I think the investigating officer will independently investigate the incident and submit a report."

Meanwhile, ADC Harun was attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range today.

He was suspended on Monday in "public interest", just a day after being transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Khagrachari.

On Saturday, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh Police Station following an argument with them at the Birdem Hospital and assaulted them.

'My husband struck ADC Harun first'

APS Mamun was the first to put his hands on ADC Harun, said Mamun's wife Sanjida Afrin, an additional deputy commissioner of the DMP's Crime Division.

Sanjida told The Business Standard, "I was there at the Birdem General Hospital when my husband [APS Mamun] attacked ADC Harun.

"I went there to visit a cardiac specialist. I requested ADC Harun Sir to help me get a serial as my regular doctor was on leave. He was able to manage, so later, I went to Birdem.

"When I went for an Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT), I heard a sudden commotion outside.

"I found my husband and some other BCL men beating Harun Sir and the BCL men were trying to snap some photos and videos of me while I was wearing my ETT outfit.

"My husband [APS Mamun] even slapped me and shouted at me. Later, the Shahbagh police came to the scene and rescued Harun Sir. The police then took everyone to the station."

Sanjida said she was yet to give her version of the event to the DMP probe committee.

The Business Standard (TBS) could not independently verify the allegations brought against APS Mamun by his wife Sanjida and DB Chief Harun.

Meanwhile, asked about the assault on ADC Harun, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at another programme in the city, said if they [ADC Harun or ADC Sanjida] submit any written complaint or if the probe body finds such allegations to be true, they would inform the authorities concerned in this regard.

'Allegation against Harun true'

Meanwhile, DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said the allegation against ADC Harun was found to be true in a primary investigation.

"It's illegal to torture anyone at the police station, that's why we have taken actions immediately," said the DMP chief after visiting one of the injured BCL activists at the hospital.

While talking to media, Faruq regretted for the torture at the police station and expressed his sympathy to the victim.

The DMP chief said that they were prompt in taking primary actions against the accused.

"ADC Harun has been suspended by the government, and Police Inspector (Operations) Golam Mostafa of Shahbagh has been removed from his position due to their suspected involvement in the torture incident," stated Faruq.

More time for probe

The three-member probe body, tasked with investigating the matter, has requested for five more work days to complete its probe, confirmed Shahen Shah, additional deputy commissioner (New Market Zone) and one of the members of the probe body.

The probe body was formed on Sunday and was asked to submit the report within two work days.

Shahen Shah said they needed to ask all of the persons involved and also the witnesses. "It can't be done in just two days. So, we have requested the DMP commissioner to allow us five more days."