3 policemen among 4 arrested over smuggling gold in Khulna

UNB
13 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 05:42 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Four people, including three policemen, were arrested in Khulna in a case filed over smuggling gold on Friday night.

The arrestees are Basdev Dey, a gold smuggler from Khalishpur area in Khulna; Sub-inspector (SI) Mostafa Zaman; ASI Ahsan Habib; and a constable. All three were working at the Lobonchora police station.

SI Mokhlesur Rahman filed the case against them, said Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman of the police station.

According to the case statement, Basdev is a professional gold smuggler. On Friday afternoon, he was going to Satkhira on a Tungipara Paribahan bus to smuggle six gold bars to India. 

The three accused policemen stopped the transport, and Basdev tried to escape. The three policemen then caught him and snatched three of the six gold bars. The three stolen gold bars are worth around Tk30 lakh.

Basdev later complained to the higher authorities of the police about the matter. When the three policemen were interrogated by senior officials on Friday evening, they confessed to the incident, said the statement.

"The arrestees will be produced before the court on Saturday," added the police official.

 

