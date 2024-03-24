39.88% youth in Bangladesh neither studying nor working, a slight improvement from last year

Bangladesh

39.88% youth in Bangladesh neither studying nor working, a slight improvement from last year

Meanwhile, the life expectancy of people in Bangladesh stood at 73.3 years in 2023, which was 73.4 in 2022.

Key findings of Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS). Infographic: Mehedi Hasan Marof
Key findings of Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS). Infographic: Mehedi Hasan Marof

The percentage of youth neither studying nor working or taking any kind of training has slightly decreased from 2022's 40.67% to 39.88% in 2023.

The data was disclosed by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) while officially releasing the "Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023: Key Findings" at BBS headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka today (24 March).

According to the BBS people aged between 15 and 29 are characterised as youth.

he statistics also revealed the ratio of mobile phone users aged 5 and above stands at 59.9% in 2023. However, for 15-year-old and above, the rate has slightly increased to 74.2% in 2023 compared to 2022 (73.8%).

Also, 50.1% of all people aged 15 and above used the internet in 2023, the study found.

Meanwhile, the life expectancy of people in Bangladesh stood at 73.3 years in 2023, which was 73.4 in 2022.

At present, about 1,171 people live per square kilometre in Bangladesh.

The number of birth control users has slightly decreased to 62.1% in 2023 compared to 2022 (63.3%). Unmet demand for birth control decreased to 15.57% in 2023 compared to 2022 (16.62%).

State Minister for the Ministry of Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar was present as the chief guest at the publication event.

 

