Youth’s body found in sand pile of BRT project site in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 08:17 pm

Police have recovered the body of an unidentified youth from a pile of brick rubble-sand mixture kept beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the Bhogra area of Gazipur.

Bashon Police Station Inspector (investigation) Rafiqul Islam said the body was recovered on Tuesday (26 March) afternoon and has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

According to locals, brick-sand is transported daily by drum trucks from various locations and stored beneath the flyover of the BRT project. Construction workers of the BRT project discovered the body of a young man in a pile of sand this morning. 

Upon receiving the information, the police recovered the body from the area.

Despite various efforts, including fingerprint analysis, the individual's identity could not be determined, said the officer.

