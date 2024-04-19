Global climate strike 2024: Youth demand to stop funding for fossil fuel

Thousands of young people and their platforms joined a global climate strike in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka today (19 April) and demanded public investment banks and private sector organisations to redirect the investments made in fossil fuel and in harmful agribusiness towards more sustainable projects, renewable energy, and agroecology.

More than five hundred slogan-shouting climate fighters gathered at the Shaheed Minar after starting the rally at the National Press Club and circling Doel Square. The protest ended with a call for climate justice.

Young people who participated in the global climate strike stated that the fossil financers from the Global North are the primary cause of the manmade climate crisis, neocolonial exploitation, wars, and human rights violations.

With the capitalist mindset of making profit, the historically largest emitters of greenhouse gases are responsible for the climate destruction that is particularly and disproportionately harming youth, farmers, women, and marginalised communities in the Global South, they said, adding that these practices are also increasing the ecological debt of the Global North, that they owe to the most affected communities of climate crisis.

The youth activists also raised a resounding call for the immediate overhaul of the Integrated Energy Power Master Plan (IEPMP) to pave the way for a just transition towards renewable energy.

They condemned the costly and ineffective solutions embedded within the IEPMP, emphasizing the urgent need for a transition towards renewable energy sources. They urged policymakers to prioritize the development of a master plan aligning with national renewable energy targets and promoting a just transition for all citizens.

Thousands of young people from Activista Bangladesh Platform of ActionAid Bangladesh and more than 20 youth organisations attended the global climate strike this time. Activista volunteers from 21 districts and their seven local hubs also protested in solidarity with the climate activists across the country by participating in local demonstration in Satkhira, Bagerhat, Noakhali, Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jamalpur, Netrokona, Sunamganj, Mymensingh, Bhola, Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, Kushtia, Barishal, Teknaf and Barguna and many other places.

In this lively and peaceful gathering, young activists along with people from all walks of life demanded climate justice through slogans, placards, figures, songs, plays and posters demanding 'FixTheFinance', 'End Fossil Finance Now'; 'Invest in Renewables'; 'Stop Financing Harmful Agribusiness'; 'Climate Justice Now'; 'Invest in Agroecology' and many more.

Young people are therefore demanding from historically largest emitters, the Global North, and the financial institutions to immediately divert public expenditure away from subsidising fossil fuels and industrial agriculture, and to fund feminist just transitions to solutions such as renewables and agroecology.