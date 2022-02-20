SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till 6 March

Court

BSS
20 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:59 pm

Related News

SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till 6 March

BSS
20 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 04:59 pm
SC clears way for administrator to Delta Life Ins till 6 March

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today cleared the way for an administrator to Delta Life Insurance Company Limited till 6 March, upholding a stay on a High Court order in this regard till that day. 
 
A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order, adjourning the matter till March 6. 
 
"The High Court order declaring illegal the appointment of an administrator to the company, will remain stayed and the court asked Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority (IDRA) to file a regular appeal against that by this time," Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan, who argued for IRDA during the hearing, told newsmen.
  
The High Court on 6 January declared the IRDA's decision of suspending Delta Life Insurance board of directors and appointment of an administrator, illegal. The IRDA appealed against the High Court verdict and the Appellate Division Chamber Judge stayed the judgment and sent the matter to the apex court full bench for further hearing. 
 
IRDA had suspended the board of directors of Delta Life Insurance and appointed an administrator on 11 February 2021, over different allegations. But a writ was filed against the IRDA decision, by the suspended board of directors.

Top News / Corporates

Supreme Court / Delta Life Insurance / Administrator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again