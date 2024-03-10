Khokon elected Supreme Court Bar Assoc president, Monjurul secretary

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon from the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel) has been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association for 2024-2025.

Adv Shah Monjurul Hoque from the Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (White Panel) has been elected the secretary.

A total of 14 candidates – 10 from the White Panel and 4 from the Blue Panle – won in the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Senior lawyer Abul Khayer, convener of the election management sub-committee, announced the results early Sunday.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested five lawyers in a case filed at Shahbagh police station over a clash during vote counting of the polls early Friday.

