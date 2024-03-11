SC for disposing of Tk600cr tax claim from Grameen Kalyan

Court

BSS
11 March, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 06:26 pm

Grameen Kalyan

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today ordered High Court to dispose of a writ petition filed regarding National Board of Revenue's (NBR) claim of more than Tk600 crore as income tax for seven tax years from Grameen Kalyan, a nonprofit social business company founded by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

A five-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after holding a hearing on a civil petition filed in this regard.

Senior advocate Fida M Kamal and Sardar Jinnat Ali defended Grameen Kalyan before the court, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state.

Earlier on 7 March, the High Court scrapped seven income tax references filed by Grameen Kalyan, upholding NBR's claim to Tk119 crore in income tax from the company.

 

