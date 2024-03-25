SC stays bail of Dupchanchia mayor for forging judge's signature

Court

BSS
25 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:57 pm

Related News

SC stays bail of Dupchanchia mayor for forging judge's signature

BSS
25 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:57 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed a High Court order till 27 March that allowed bail to Dupchanchia mayor and BNP leader Jahangir Alam over making forged court orders by copying the signature of a High Court judge.

Appellate Division Judge-in-Chamber Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the High Court order.

Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan moved the case for ACC before the court, while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi stood for the state.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Jahangir Alam had made a forged judgement of a criminal miscellaneous case by copying the signature of a High Court judge. This forgery was proved in the ACC probe also and that is why we had pleaded to stay his bail," ACC counsel Khurshid Alam Khan said.

 

Supreme Court / Judge / forgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

9h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

1h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

5h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

4h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

6h | Videos