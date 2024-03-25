SC stays bail of Dupchanchia mayor for forging judge's signature

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed a High Court order till 27 March that allowed bail to Dupchanchia mayor and BNP leader Jahangir Alam over making forged court orders by copying the signature of a High Court judge.

Appellate Division Judge-in-Chamber Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the High Court order.

Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan moved the case for ACC before the court, while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi stood for the state.

"Jahangir Alam had made a forged judgement of a criminal miscellaneous case by copying the signature of a High Court judge. This forgery was proved in the ACC probe also and that is why we had pleaded to stay his bail," ACC counsel Khurshid Alam Khan said.