Primary assistant teacher recruitment: HC orders reserving 117 spots for people with disabilities

Court

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm

Related News

Primary assistant teacher recruitment: HC orders reserving 117 spots for people with disabilities

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has directed the government to reserve 117 spots for people with disabilities in the ongoing recruitment process of primary assistant teachers.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order on Sunday (11 March) after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

At the same time, the court has issued a rule to find out why it will not be illegal not fulfilling the 10% quota reserved for people with disabilities in the post of assistant teachers. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also asked authorities concerned why instructions should not be given to appoint the petitioners in the post to fulfil the quota.

The secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, director general and director (policy and operations) of the Directorate of Primary Education have been asked to respond within four weeks.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah appeared in court on behalf of the 117 petitioning candidates while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta appeared for the state.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah told the media that the petitioners are highly talented despite having certain physical or mental impairments. 

"Almost all 117 have graduated from the country's most prestigious universities," he said.

He further said these candidates had applied for recruitment under the disabilities quota as per the circular published by the Directorate of Primary Education for the posts of assistant teacher in government primary schools - 2018 and 2020. 

"They participated in the written test and passed successfully and also sat for the oral test. But when the final result was published, it was seen that no opportunity was given to any candidate with disabilities."

Later, a writ was filed in the High Court, he added.

Top News

High Court / Primary / Disabilities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

8h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

10h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

56m | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

1h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

2h | Videos
How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

3h | Videos