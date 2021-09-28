Khaleda Zia’s bail extended in 5 cases

TBS Report
28 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 01:28 pm

Khaleda Zia going to her Gulshan residence after being released from jail last year. Photo: TBS
Khaleda Zia going to her Gulshan residence after being released from jail last year. Photo: TBS

The High Court on Tuesday extended the bail of former Prime Minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia by one year in five separate cases. 

Three of the cases were filed in Dhaka and one each in Narail and Cumilla.

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohammad Ali ordered the extension of bail in the three defamation cases filed in Dhaka and the one in Narail. 

Meanwhile, the High Court Bench of Justice A K M Asaduzzaman and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo extended Khaleda Zia's bail in the Cumilla case. 

Barrister Kaiser Kamal Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun and Advocate Roknuzzaman Shuja represented Khaleda Zia in the court today.

Convicted in two corruption cases, Khaleda Zia was temporarily released by the government by an executive order considering her age and on humanitarian grounds amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later on 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal. 

Besides, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years after a special court convicted her in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case in October 2018. She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

