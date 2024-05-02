Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on Thursday (2 May) night after receiving treatment for just a day at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"She was discharged from the hospital as per the advice of the medical board. The board took the decision after reviewing her medical test reports," said her personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chairperson will now be provided with proper treatment at home.

The BNP chief left the hospital at 8:20pm and reached home around 9:00pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital and placed in the CCU following the advice of the medical board.

She was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) in the afternoon.

Dr Zahid said the BNP chief underwent several urgent tests on Wednesday night.

Based on the test reports, the medical board determined her next course of medical treatment.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda's physicians have been advocating for her treatment abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors performed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to alleviate fluid accumulation in Khaleda Zia's abdomen and chest, as well as to address bleeding in her liver.

