HC postpones Jhenaidah-1 by-election

UNB
06 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:38 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday postponed the Jhenaidah-1 by-election, scheduled to be held on 5 June, for 21 days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain passed the order postponing the Election Commission's (ECs) decision to hold the by-polls of Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

On 7 January, the ruling party backed candidate Abdul Hye won the election from Jhenaidah-1 constituency during the 12th national election, but it fell vacant following the death of Abdul Hye on 16 March.

Later, the EC declared the by-election for 5 June for the constituency.

An election petition seeking cancellation of the gazette notification issued following the 7 January election, is processing at the High Court.

The HC also fixed Sunday 12 May for hearing on the petition after postponing the by-polls election schedule for the constituency.

Nazrul Islam, an independent candidate in the 7 January election, filed the election petition seeking a stay order on the gazette for the constituency.

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub and Barrister Ashraful Islam stood for the petitioner.

On 1 February, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman issued a stay order for two months on the gazette notification.

Before the two months expired, Abdul Hye passed away.

Earlier on 7 January, according to the returning officer office, about 49 percent votes were cast at Jhenaidah-1 constituency. But the final results of the election showed that 58.27 percent votes were cast, or 28,389 more than the first report.

When the news spread, a petition was filed to issue a stay order on the voting results and gazette notifications published on 8 and 10 January.

High Court / by-election / Jhenaidah

