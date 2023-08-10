Judgment in graft case against Regent group's Shahed 21 Aug

A Dhaka court today set 21 August for pronouncing judgment in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing illegal wealth against Regent Group Chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim.

Judge Prodip Kumar Roy of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 set the date after the conclusion of legal arguments by both the defence and prosecution.

The anti-graft body on 1 March 2021, filed the case for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk1.69 crore. The court framed charges against the sole accused on 17 April 2022 and initiated the trial.

A total of 10 witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.